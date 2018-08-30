Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia releases 12 songs of the national selection

The Armenian Public TV has released the songs of 12 participants of the national selection for Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018.
- Anahit Arakelyan – Shabadabadam
- Ani – ANGELS
- Anna- 1 2 3 4
- Arpi – Par (Dance)
- GorX – Why Don’t?
- Eliza – Im Yerazank (My dream)
- Eric – Ari Pari (Come dance)
- Lia – Kamats-Kamats (Little by little)
- Lily – Paykar (Struggle)
- L. E.V.O.N – L.E.V.O.N
- Hatut Harutyunyan – Amar e (It’s summertime)
- Maria Petrosyan – Happy Birthday
The two semi-finals of the national selection will be aired live on September 9 and 16, the final is scheduled for September 23.
The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Minsk on November 25.
[fbcomments]