Karabakh issue should be solved by countries involved in process – Russian MFA

The resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh is up to the countries directly involved in the process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing today.

“Everything should be done with the understanding of the effectiveness of the existing formats,” she added.

The comments come after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statements during a trip to the South Caucasus.

In Armenia, Merkel said that as a Minsk Group member state, Germany was ready to assume responsibility for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.