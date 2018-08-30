Russian singer Joseph Kobzon dies at 80

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

Russian singer Iosif (Joseph) Kobzon has died aged 80, an aide to the singer’s wife Ninel Kozbon told TASS.

The singer succumbed to cancer after undergoing last-ditch treatment at a Moscow clinic.

Kobzon was diagnosed with cancer in 2005.

Kobzon recorded nearly 3,000 songs, including popular hits like Smuglyanka and Victory Day. The singer is also well-known for his political, public and charity activity. He gave classes at the Gnessin State Musical College and the Russian Academy of Theater Arts.

Joseph Kobzon headed the Russian State Duma's culture committee between 2005 and 2007. He was also a member of board of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Russia and the presidium of the all-Russian public organization, The League of Nation's Health.