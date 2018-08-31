Armenia’s second President reveals plans to participate in snap elections

12:46, 31 Aug 2018
Off
Photo: Sputnik

 

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has announced plans to run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections. He has not revealed the format of his participation and has not named the team.

“I don’t think it’s time to speak about the format. Today we have to take steps to shape the targets of political activity and think of the electorate to rely on. This is the main goal of the team that is forming around me,” Kocharyan said in an interview with Sputnik Armenia.

The second President says those who remember the achievements of his tenure, especially those in the economic and foreign policy fields, will be the major pillar of his political support.

Robert Kocharyan does not rule out he could become the center or one of the centers of the opposition.

“First of all, I try to rely on myself and on the electorate of the political forces uniting around me,” he said without going into detail about possible alliances.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Mkhitaryan participation in question for Arsenal's Azerbaijan trip

18:25, 31 Aug 2018

Fresno proclaims August 31 as William Saroyan Day

17:52, 31 Aug 2018

Europa League: Arsenal to face Sporting, FK Qarabag and FC Vorskla

16:08, 31 Aug 2018

Armenia's Zvartnots Airport presents new mobile app

15:41, 31 Aug 2018

Putin congratulates Kocharyan on birthday

15:17, 31 Aug 2018

Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia releases all songs of the national selection

14:57, 31 Aug 2018

Seven injured as Mercedes runs into minibus in Yerevan

13:18, 31 Aug 2018

Armenia to participate in Damascus International Expo

12:23, 31 Aug 2018

Japan's Foreign Minister due in Armenia for official visit

11:33, 31 Aug 2018

The Feast of the Assumption of Mary celebrated in Turkey's sole remaining Armenian village

10:08, 31 Aug 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Mkhitaryan participation in question for Arsenal's Azerbaijan trip

Fresno proclaims August 31 as William Saroyan Day

Europa League: Arsenal to face Sporting, FK Qarabag and FC Vorskla

Armenia's Zvartnots Airport presents new mobile app

Putin congratulates Kocharyan on birthday

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia