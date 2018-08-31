Armenia’s second President reveals plans to participate in snap elections

Photo: Sputnik

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has announced plans to run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections. He has not revealed the format of his participation and has not named the team.

“I don’t think it’s time to speak about the format. Today we have to take steps to shape the targets of political activity and think of the electorate to rely on. This is the main goal of the team that is forming around me,” Kocharyan said in an interview with Sputnik Armenia.

The second President says those who remember the achievements of his tenure, especially those in the economic and foreign policy fields, will be the major pillar of his political support.

Robert Kocharyan does not rule out he could become the center or one of the centers of the opposition.

“First of all, I try to rely on myself and on the electorate of the political forces uniting around me,” he said without going into detail about possible alliances.