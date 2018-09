Arsenal will face Sporting, FK Qarabag and debutant FC Vorskla in Group E in 2018/19 Europa League group stage.

Chelsea will face PAOK, BATE Borisov and debutants Vidi FC in Group L.

Celtic have been handed a tough draw in Group B with both FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig as well as Nicklas Bendtner’s Rosenborg.

The full results are below: