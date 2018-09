Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono will pay an official visit to Armenia September 2-4 at the invitation of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The Foreign Minister will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries on September 3 will be followed by a joint press conference.

Taro Kono will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian genocide victims.