Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia releases all songs of the national selection

14:57, 31 Aug 2018
Off

The Armenian Public TV has released the last 12 songs of the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2018.

The first 12 songs were released on August 30.

The two semi-finals of the national selection will be aired live on September 9 and 16, the final is scheduled for September 23.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Minsk on November 25.

