Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia releases all songs of the national selection

The Armenian Public TV has released the last 12 songs of the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2018.
- Melisa – Chameleon
- Yurahatuk – Yurahatuk (Special)
- Nare Elizbaryan – Du karogh es (You can)
- Sati – Insta
- Sekunda Kez im, Yerevan (To you, my Yerevan)
- Serzh Arakelyan – Good Mood
- Silva Grigoryan – Pokrik zinvor (Little soldier)
- Vahag Mesrobyan – Es ekel em (I have come)
- Vardan Margaryan – Chanaparh (Road)
- Vova – Leggo
- 1+1 – Misht miasin (Always together)
The first 12 songs were released on August 30.
The two semi-finals of the national selection will be aired live on September 9 and 16, the final is scheduled for September 23.
The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Minsk on November 25.