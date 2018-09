Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, warmly congratulating the latter on birthday.

“President Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s former leader Robert Kocharyan have long had good relations, which are unaffected by the current developments in Armenia,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, as he commented on the phone call.

Peskov said the issue of criminal prosecution against Kocharyan was not touched upon.