A Mercedes run into a Gazel minibus at the crossroads of Mazmanyan and Shiraz Streets at about 8:30 a.m. this morning, leaving seven of the nine passengers injured.

The injured were taken to Armenia Medical Center and underwent medical examination.

“Fortunately, no one’s life is in danger, and no one’s been in grave condition,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Liana Yeghiazaryan said.

Two of the citizens have nose fracture, one of them needs surgery.