Armenian-Catholic church condemns US sanctions on Iran

18:20, 03 Sep 2018
Off

Armenian-Catholic church in Tehran has issued a statement condemning US officials’ claims that minorities’ rights in Iran are violated as ‘biased’, expressing the Iranian Christians’ concern over the US sanctions, Mehr News Agency reports.

“Catholic Armenians, in line with the international community, express their concern over the imposition of new sanctions that affect all Iranians, including religious minorities,” the statement issued on Monday by the Armenian-Catholic church in Tehran reads.

The members of the Catholic Armenian community of Iran will be affected by the cruel US sanctions against the country, like their fellow Iranians, the statement adds.

The statement emphasizes that the claims made by some US officials saying that rights of religious minorities are violated and there is a lack of freedom to perform religious rites are ‘biased and unfounded’.

It adds that in Iran Catholic Armenians freely express their religious beliefs and perform their religious rites.

It also condemns the opportunistic US approach to the rights of minorities in Iran, while the rights of people of color in their own country are violated.

The statement, at the end, calls for peace and co-existence among the followers of different religions as a demand from God, along with preserving the country’s independence and peace for all.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Iran reports 24% growth in non-oil trade with Armenia

13:22, 04 Sep 2018

Armenian textile companies to feature at fashion trade expo in Moscow

11:56, 04 Sep 2018

OSCE Secretary General due in Armenia for working visit

10:24, 04 Sep 2018

Brazil seeks funds to rebuild museum

10:13, 04 Sep 2018

Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Moscow on September 8

09:45, 04 Sep 2018

Ronaldo, Salah, Modric make FIFA shortlist, Messi missing

17:32, 03 Sep 2018

375,000 Rohingya refugees to be helped by a $1 million award from Aurora Prize

17:15, 03 Sep 2018

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands voices support for Armenian children facing deportation

16:28, 03 Sep 2018

Arsenal to prioritise safety over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan visa for Europa League game

15:55, 03 Sep 2018

Dutch government insists on the deportation of two Armenian children

14:43, 03 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Iran reports 24% growth in non-oil trade with Armenia

Armenian textile companies to feature at fashion trade expo in Moscow

OSCE Secretary General due in Armenia for working visit

Brazil seeks funds to rebuild museum

Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Moscow on September 8

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia