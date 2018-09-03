Ronaldo, Salah, Modric make FIFA shortlist, Messi missing

17:32, 03 Sep 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for Best Fifa Men’s Player award for 2018.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has missed out on a place in the top three.

There was also no place for any member of France’s World Cup winning squad.

Lyon’s Champions League winning duo Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Germay’s Dzsenifer Marozsan are the finalists for Best Fifa Women’s Player, alongside Brazil forward Marta.

Portugal winger Ronaldo, the 2016 and 2017 winner, won a fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid in May before joining Juventus for £99.2m.

Real midfielder Luka Modric was named the World Cup 2018’s player of the tournament as Croatia reached the final against France.

Egypt forward Salah scored 44 goals as Liverpool reached the Champions League final, losing to Real.

Didier Deschamps, who led France to the World Cup, is nominated for coach of the year, alongside Croatia’s Zlatko Dalic and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The winners will be announced on 24 September at Royal Festival Hall in London.

