Armenian textile companies to feature at fashion trade expo in Moscow

With the support of Business Armenia, 14 companies will represent the Armenian textile industry and its export potential at the Collection Premiere Moscow (CPM) International Fashion Trade Expo on September 4-7.

CPM is the largest fashion industry expo in Western Europe, that will feature over 25,000 brands from 30 countries around the world.

Armenian textile industry will be presented in two pavilions: 4 underwear producing companies in one pavilion, the other 10 fashion item producers in the other one.

“Representatives of famous brands and fashion designers take part in the expo. This time we are aiming to sign more deals by “connecting” fashion and textile. That is, we not only represent our textile producers but also show that our companies are ready to handle fashion orders,” stated Markus Azadian, head of the events department of Business Armenia.