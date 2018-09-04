Brazil seeks funds to rebuild museum

Photo: AFP

Brazilian President Michel Temer says the government is seeking funding from companies and banks to help rebuild the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro after it was destroyed by fire, the BBC reports.

Education Minister Rossieli Soares said international help was also being sought and talks with the UN’s cultural body, Unesco, were under way.

Museum officials say almost 90% of the collection has been destroyed.

Staff have blamed the fire on years of funding cuts.

The museum housed one of the largest anthropology and natural history collections in the Americas. It included the 12,000-year-old remains of a woman known as “Luzia”.