OSCE Secretary General due in Armenia for working visit

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger is arriving in Armenia today for a working visit.
Within the framework of the visit the Secretary General will have meetings with where he will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan, the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.
— MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) September 3, 2018