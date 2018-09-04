OSCE Secretary General due in Armenia for working visit

10:24, 04 Sep 2018
Off

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger is arriving in Armenia today for a working visit.

Within the framework of the visit the Secretary General will have meetings with where he will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan, the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Iran reports 24% growth in non-oil trade with Armenia

13:22, 04 Sep 2018

Armenian textile companies to feature at fashion trade expo in Moscow

11:56, 04 Sep 2018

Brazil seeks funds to rebuild museum

10:13, 04 Sep 2018

Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Moscow on September 8

09:45, 04 Sep 2018

Armenian-Catholic church condemns US sanctions on Iran

18:20, 03 Sep 2018

Ronaldo, Salah, Modric make FIFA shortlist, Messi missing

17:32, 03 Sep 2018

375,000 Rohingya refugees to be helped by a $1 million award from Aurora Prize

17:15, 03 Sep 2018

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands voices support for Armenian children facing deportation

16:28, 03 Sep 2018

Arsenal to prioritise safety over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan visa for Europa League game

15:55, 03 Sep 2018

Dutch government insists on the deportation of two Armenian children

14:43, 03 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Iran reports 24% growth in non-oil trade with Armenia

Armenian textile companies to feature at fashion trade expo in Moscow

Brazil seeks funds to rebuild museum

Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Moscow on September 8

Armenian-Catholic church condemns US sanctions on Iran

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia