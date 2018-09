Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at the Kremlin on September 8. Kremlin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Psekov confirmed the news to Izvestia.

Pashinyan announced the visit on Saturday. Rusian Forign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the news without mentioning any dates.

The upcoming visit will be the third after Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister.