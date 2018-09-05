Armenian airports report 18.5% increase in passenger flow

The Armenia International Airports reports a record number of passengers served in August.

The company said in a statement that 347,492 passengers were served at the two airports of Armenia in August 2018 exceeding the same month of 2017 by 18.5%.

Furthermore, 1,872,998 passengers were served at the two airports of Armenia in January-August this year, which means a 12.3% increase as compared to the same period last year.

A record number of passengers (329,665) were served at “Zvartnots” International Airport in August.

In January-August 2018, “Zvartnots” and “Shirak” Airports also recorded a 11% increase in takeoffs and landings as compared to the same month of the previous year.