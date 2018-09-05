Congressional Armenian Caucus Congratulates Artsakh independence

09:14, 05 Sep 2018
Off

Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders commended the Republic of Artsakh’s “commitment to advance democratic governance and to the will of your people,” restating their bipartisan support for Artsakh’s full participation in Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group-led peace talk, as the Republic celebrated 27 years of independence, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The ANCA joins Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders in celebrating 27-years of Artsakh independence, extending our congratulations to the people of Artsakh for their ongoing commitment to the democracy, prosperity, and security of their Republic,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We continue to work closely with U.S. federal, state and local leaders to strengthen Artsakh security through the implementation of Royce-Engel peace proposals, expanded U.S. assistance for de-mining and healthcare, and the removal of barriers to U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication.”

In their September 2nd letter to Republic of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Trott (R-MI) and David Valadao (R-CA) and Vice-Chairs Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) cited the “important progress Artsakh has made in the areas of human rights, strengthening the rule of law and increasing transparency through government reforms.”  They reiterated the importance of Artsakh’s direct participation in OSCE Minsk Group negotiations, noting, “In order to ensure a durable and democratic resolution to the regional issues your country currently faces, we believe that Artsakh must be allowed to directly participate in negotiations regarding its future status and security.”

Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who, along with Co-Chair David Valadao (R-CA) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) visited Arstaskh last year, is spearheading legislation, supported by the ANCA, calling for Artsakh’s inclusion in OSCE peace talks.  The U.S.-Artsakh Travel and Communication Resolution (H.Res.697) would also lift barriers to expanded U.S. dialogue with Artsakh.

The Senate and House are currently working to finalize U.S. assistance levels to Artsakh as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 foreign aid bill.  In June, the Senate Appropriations Committee adopted a report specifically calling for U.S. support for “humanitarian and health programs,” including for “regional rehabilitation centers to care for infants, children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities.” The move prioritizes U.S. funding for programs like the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center, located in the Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert, which has helped over 15,000 patients over the past 20 years.

The full text of the letter is provided below:

Dear President Sahakyan:

On behalf of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, we are writing to congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Artsakh as you celebrate the 2ih anniversary of your independence.

It was an honor to host you in the United States Capitol this past March, where we heard you discuss the important progress Artsakh has made in the areas of human rights, strengthening the rule of law and increasing transparency through government reforms. The incredible transition Attsakh has undertaken into a representative form of government is a testament to your commitment to advance democratic governance and to the will of your people.

We believe that Artsakh has earned the right to participate in the ongoing negotiations at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group by continually acting as an exemplar of democracy, peace, and freedom in the region. In order to ensure a durable and democratic resolution to the regional issues your country currently faces, we believe that Artsakh must be allowed to directly participate in negotiations regarding its future status and security. Our hope is that your country will once again be included in these talks at some point in the near future.

Again, we wish the people of A1tsakh our sincerest congratulations and offer our full support for your country. Please know that we remain committed to the development of Artsakh’s economy and its democracy, and that we will continue our call for the formal recognition of its independence.

 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Russia expects "open and serious talks" with Armenia's Pashinyan

18:07, 05 Sep 2018

Azerbaijan sends note to the US over Dan Bilzerian's visit to Karabakh

16:41, 05 Sep 2018

Armenia opts out of Judo Championships in Baku due to lack of security guarantees

15:21, 05 Sep 2018

Two Russian nationals named as suspects in Skripal poisoning

14:40, 05 Sep 2018

Netherlands to deport Armenian children who went into hiding

12:58, 05 Sep 2018

U.S. Embassy’s franchise conference connects American businesses with Armenian investors

11:43, 05 Sep 2018

Armenian airports report 18.5% increase in passenger flow

10:45, 05 Sep 2018

OECD: Armenia should take vigorous measures against entrenched corruption

10:37, 05 Sep 2018

Typhoon Jebi leaves at least killed in Japan

10:19, 05 Sep 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal's Goal of the Month poll

20:18, 04 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russia expects "open and serious talks" with Armenia's Pashinyan

Azerbaijan sends note to the US over Dan Bilzerian's visit to Karabakh

Armenia opts out of Judo Championships in Baku due to lack of security guarantees

Two Russian nationals named as suspects in Skripal poisoning

Netherlands to deport Armenian children who went into hiding

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia