Russia expects “open and serious talks” with Armenia’s Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and the joint work within the framework of international organizations, Russian President’s Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters today.

He reminded that the leaders of the countries have already met twice in May and June and had three phone conversations.

“There are many questions from both the Russian and the Armenian side. Therefore, we expect open and serious talks on all questions,” he said.