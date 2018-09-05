Russia expects “open and serious talks” with Armenia’s Pashinyan

18:07, 05 Sep 2018
Off

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and the joint work within the framework of international organizations, Russian President’s Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters today.

He reminded that the leaders of the countries have already met twice in May and June and had three phone conversations.

“There are many questions from both the Russian and the Armenian side. Therefore, we expect  open and serious talks on all questions,” he said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Azerbaijan sends note to the US over Dan Bilzerian's visit to Karabakh

16:41, 05 Sep 2018

Armenia opts out of Judo Championships in Baku due to lack of security guarantees

15:21, 05 Sep 2018

Two Russian nationals named as suspects in Skripal poisoning

14:40, 05 Sep 2018

Netherlands to deport Armenian children who went into hiding

12:58, 05 Sep 2018

U.S. Embassy’s franchise conference connects American businesses with Armenian investors

11:43, 05 Sep 2018

Armenian airports report 18.5% increase in passenger flow

10:45, 05 Sep 2018

OECD: Armenia should take vigorous measures against entrenched corruption

10:37, 05 Sep 2018

Typhoon Jebi leaves at least killed in Japan

10:19, 05 Sep 2018

Congressional Armenian Caucus Congratulates Artsakh independence

09:14, 05 Sep 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal's Goal of the Month poll

20:18, 04 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Azerbaijan sends note to the US over Dan Bilzerian's visit to Karabakh

Armenia opts out of Judo Championships in Baku due to lack of security guarantees

Two Russian nationals named as suspects in Skripal poisoning

Netherlands to deport Armenian children who went into hiding

U.S. Embassy’s franchise conference connects American businesses with Armenian investors

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia