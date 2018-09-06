Armen Baibourtian appointed as Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles

According to an order signed by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armen Bibourtian has been appointed Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles.

Armen Bibourtian was the Senior Adviser to the United Nations Resident Coordinator and the UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia from 2008 to 2013.

He twice served as Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister between 1997 and 2000 and from 2004 until 2008 with portfolios in International Organizations, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Legal Issues.

He was the Co-chairman of the Security Dialogue with the USA between 1998 and 1999. In the capacity of Chief Negotiator with the European Union, he led negotiations with the European Commission on the European Neighborhood Policy in 2005 – 2006.

Dr. Baibourtian was Armenia’s first Consul General in Los Angeles from 1995 until 1997 and later its first Ambassador to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia from 2000 until 2004. He also worked as Deputy Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN in New York where he focused on international security and conflict resolution issues.