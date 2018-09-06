Armenia to host Lichtenstein in first Nations League match

13:42, 06 Sep 2018
Armenia will host Lichtenstein in the first Nations League fixture tonight.

The match will be played at Yerevan’s Hanrapetakan Stadium and will kick off at 8 p.m. Yerevan time.

The newly-founded UEFA Nations League starts on Thursday. There will be 55 teams involved, split into four leagues (A, B, C and D) based on their UEFA ranking at the end of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

Within those four leagues, teams will be split again into groups, which will be made up of either three or four teams.

Within each league, four teams will be promoted at the end of the cycle, while four teams will be relegated. They will then play at their new level in the next competition, which starts in 2020.

The winners of the four groups in League A will qualify for the Final Four competition.

