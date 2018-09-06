Prevention of the crime of genocide high on Armenia’s foreign policy agenda

15:50, 06 Sep 2018
Off

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan had a meeting with Adama Dieng, UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide.

During the meeting the parties referred to the cooperation between Armenia and the Special Adviser’s Office and the initiatives being implemented within that framework, as well as the awareness campaign aimed at universal ratification of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Armenia’s Representative noted that the prevention of crimes against humanity is high on Armenia’s foreign policy agenda. In this context he reminded the steps in that direction, including the initiative on proclaiming December 9 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

The parties discussed the preparations for the second global forum “Against the Crime of Genocide” to be held in Armenia, which will focus on improving the role of education in genocide prevention.

Mher Margaryan reiterated Armenia’s support for the activity of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser’s Office and its willingness to expand the cooperation.

