Sunderland boss says impressed by Gael Andonian’s contribution

14:34, 06 Sep 2018
Sunderland boss Jack Ross says he has been impressed by Armenia international Gael Andonian’s contribution, Sunderland Echo reports.

Andonian, who is currently on trial at Sunderland, played in Sunderland U23’s 2-1 win over West Brom on Monday night.

“He did OK,” the manager said. “He’d trained with me for about a week. We wanted to have a look because we don’t have a naturally left-sided centre-back. We don’t really have a full-back/centre-back in the squad either.”

“He’s got a decent pedigree and is a free agent. I thought he did fine because he’d trained well with us but only really had one day with the 23’s and it’s a different game. We’ll hopefully get a further look at him and see how things progress,” Jack Ross vsaid.

“It’ll be something for the club to look at as a whole, there’s attraction because of the attributes I’ve mentioned, but it would very much be to give us another option rather than him coming in as someone to drop straight into the team,” he added.

Andonian, 23, has 22 caps for Armenia and spent time on loan at Greek club Veria last season.

