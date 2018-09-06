UEFA Nations League: Armenia beat Lichtenstein 2-1

Armenia beat Lichtenstein 2-1 in the first match of the UEFA Nations League. Marcos Pizzelli gave a lead to the hosts in the 30th minute, but the goal was cancelled by Lichtenstein’s Sandro Wolfinger three minutes later.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan drew a foul in the penalty area, but Armenia failed to capitalize on the opportunity as Mkhitaryan’s right-footed shot was denied by Lichtenstein’s goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel.

Tigran Barseghyan scored the winner in the 76th minute.

Armenia will next face Macedonia on September 9.