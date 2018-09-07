Armenia to host workshop on consultation mechanisms between local and national authorities

17:49, 07 Sep 2018


In the framework of its co-operation activities in Armenia, the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is organizing a Workshop on consultation mechanisms between local and national authorities, on 12 September 2018, in Yerevan. The workshop aims to launch a dialogue on different consultation mechanisms which can be adapted to the Armenian context, with a longer term objective of establishing a framework for regular consultations and institutionalizing a functional consultation mechanism in this country.

The discussions will be organised in three sessions: on the legal framework for consultation – in particular in the light of the European Charter of Local Self-Government; on the institutional mechanisms for political consultations through case studies in Poland, Iceland, Latvia, Serbia and Georgia; and on the existing practice and future prospects in Armenia.

The workshop will be opened by Congress Secretary General Andreas KIEFER, First Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Vatche TERTERYAN, Deputy Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Loreta VIOIU, President of the Communities Association of Armenia and Head of the Armenian Delegation to the Congress Emin YERITSYAN, and National Program Officer of the Swiss Cooperation Office South Caucasus Sergey HOVHANNISYAN.

This meeting will bring together representatives of the Armenian Government and the National Assembly, local authorities and their associations, as well as national associations of local authorities in other European countries.

