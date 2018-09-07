Armenian Parliament votes to toughen legislation on vote buying

12:47, 07 Sep 2018
The Armenian National Assembly unanimously voted to toughen legislation on vote buying.

In a package of amendments the government to consider the donation or the pledge to donate money, foodstuffs, securities, goods or providing services to voters during the election campaign under the cover of charity as administrative offence.

Administrative responsibility will also be set for conducting an election campaign parallel to charity.

Not only will those giving out money, but also those taking bribes be held accountable.

