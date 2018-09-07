Armenia’s relations with Russia of special importance – PM

Our relations with Russia are of special importance,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Zinuzh program.

“We hope to improve the effectiveness of those relations,” he added.

“Our relations should rise to a higher level, more strategic and more brotherly,” the Prime Minister said.

In the interview that will be aired on Saturday, the Prime Minister refers to the combat readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces, the mechanisms and perspectives of settlement of the Karabakh conflict and CSTO activity.