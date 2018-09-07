Armenia’s relations with Russia of special importance – PM

14:59, 07 Sep 2018
Off

Our relations with Russia are of special importance,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Zinuzh program.

“We hope to improve the effectiveness of those relations,” he added.

“Our relations should rise to a higher level, more strategic and more brotherly,” the Prime Minister said.

In the interview that will be aired on Saturday, the Prime Minister refers to the combat readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces, the mechanisms and perspectives of settlement of the Karabakh conflict and CSTO activity.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

MONEYVAL publishes a follow-up report on Armenia

18:26, 07 Sep 2018

Armenia to host workshop on consultation mechanisms between local and national authorities

17:49, 07 Sep 2018

Deporting Armenian children infringes fundamental rights - Dutch ombudsman

16:41, 07 Sep 2018

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's presidential front-runner, stabbed at rally

13:44, 07 Sep 2018

Armenian Parliament votes to toughen legislation on vote buying

12:47, 07 Sep 2018

US State Department urged to probe Azerbaijan/Israel arms export violation

11:21, 07 Sep 2018

Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian get Armenian passports

10:16, 07 Sep 2018

Turkish court issues international arrest warrant for publisher Ragip Zarakolu

10:07, 07 Sep 2018

ANCA urges close congressional scrutiny of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan nominee

09:58, 07 Sep 2018

UEFA Nations League: Armenia beat Lichtenstein 2-1

21:55, 06 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

MONEYVAL publishes a follow-up report on Armenia

Armenia to host workshop on consultation mechanisms between local and national authorities

Deporting Armenian children infringes fundamental rights - Dutch ombudsman

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's presidential front-runner, stabbed at rally

Armenian Parliament votes to toughen legislation on vote buying

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia