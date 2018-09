Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has handed Armenian passports to Canadian Armenian filmmaker Atm Egoyan and actress Arsinée Khanjian, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Arman Yeghoyan informs in a Facebook post.

Photolure agency reminds, in turn that back in September 2002 Egoyan and Khanjyan had received passports of special residency status in the Republic of Armenia from the then President Robert Kocharyan.