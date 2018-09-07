Deporting Armenian children infringes fundamental rights – Dutch ombudsman

16:41, 07 Sep 2018
Off

Children’s ombudsman Margrite Klaverboer says the Dutch government will be infringing on fundamental children’s’ rights if two Armenian children Lili and Howick are deported from the country, Dutch News reports.

The children, aged 12 and 13, will be taken to an orphanage on their return and their mother, who was deported a year ago, is unable to take care of them, Klaverboer told television programme Pauw on Thursday.

‘I have read the file thoroughly and I know their mother is not capable of looking after them at the moment,’ she said.

‘There is nowhere for them to live and they cannot go to school.’

The children are set to be deported on Saturday. They were born in Russia and have lived in the Netherlands for over 10 years, during which their mother made repeated efforts to claim asylum.

However, they have not qualified for the government’s amnesty for child refugees. Kalverboer said the children’s future is clearly in the Netherlands and that she has discussed the problems with junior justice ministry Mark Harbers. He has the right of discretion to grant the children a residence permit. So far Harbers has refused to do so.

The Dutch supreme court, which ruled last month the children can be deported, said in its ruling that help is available for the children when they return if their mother is unable to care for them, as has been claimed. ‘The children will not end up on the streets’, the court said.

