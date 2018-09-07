Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s presidential front-runner, stabbed at rally

PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The front-runner in Brazil’s presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has been stabbed at a campaign rally, the BBC reports.

The far-right politician was attacked amid a crowd in the south-east state of Minas Gerais. A suspect was arrested.

Mr Bolsonaro had surgery for injuries to his intestines and is expected to recover, hospital officials said.

The controversial politician, who has outraged many in Brazil with racist and homophobic comments, has performed strongly in recent opinion polls.

The polls suggest he will get the most votes in the first round of the October presidential elections if former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva remains blocked from standing, but he is unlikely to win a run-off.