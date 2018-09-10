Armen Sarkissian: Armenia and Georgia are entering an era of brotherhood and partnership

Today, at the Presidential Palace President Armen Sarkissian met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze who is in Armenia on an official visit. Present at the meeting were also delegations of the two countries.

President Sarkissian welcomed Prime Minister Bakhtadze and his delegation to Armenia and underscored that the friendship between Armenia and Georgia has deep historical roots. “Today, the two countries are entering a period of the modern history which without any hesitation can be called the period of brotherhood and partnership. There is no doubt that this vital historic legacy creates prerequisites for pinpointing new directions of cooperation and calling them to life. Currently, our political relations are on a high level; however, there exists a great untapped potential, particularly, in the economic area. I am confident that your visit will give a boost which will allow to elevate our relations to a higher level,” President Armen Sarkissian said.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Georgia expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and said that it was a special honor to visit Armenia as Prime Minister. “This year is significant for Armenia and for Georgia since our two countries celebrate the 100th anniversaries of independence. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on the occasion of September 21 – Armenia’s Independence Day. Our political relations, as you have mentioned, are on a high level, however there is indeed unused potential in the economic area. Today, with my colleagues we have discussed in detail the areas of cooperation,” Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze noted and added that a session of the joint intergovernmental commission will be held soon and will identify the directions for economic development.

At the meeting, the parties underlined that a vast field of cooperation between the two countries already exists as well as a mutual desire to expand cooperation. Mentioned was, in particular, the importance of the implementation of joint programs in the areas of science, education, information technologies, and other areas of economy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Armen Sarkissian conveyed his warm greetings to the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.