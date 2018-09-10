Armenia, Georgia keen to raise commodity turnover to $1 billion

The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashnyan and Mamuka Bakhtadze discussed the perspectives of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, tourism and others at a meeting in Yerevan today.

The parties attached importance to the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and agreed to hold its next sitting in Tbilisi in November.

Referring to the bilateral commodity turnover, which makes $400 million, the leaders of the two countries agreed that the figure is not sufficient and there is a huge potential for achieving more.

Mamuka Bakhtadze noted that it’s necessary to work actively to raise the figure to $1 billion and offered his Armenian counterpart to instruct the economic teams to reveal the obstacles and reach the set bar.

The parties also referred to regional issues, emphasizing the importance of peaceful settlement of conflicts for ensuring peace and stability in the region. They exchanged views on the perspectives of implementation of regional energy and infrastructure projects, which, they said, will contribute to regional economic development, growth of commodity turnover and establishment of stability.