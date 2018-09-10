Armenian shoe producers represented at MosShoes 2018 expo

With the support of Business Armenia, 10 Armenian footwear producing companies will participate in Mosshoes 2018 international expo held in Moscow on September 10-13. The event will feature 600 other companies from 30 countries.

Armenian products are presented in middle and high pricing segments.

“The Armenian footwear production has increasingly improved its quality and thus became more competitive in the international market. Participation in the expo allows us to attract the attention of the buyers that is currently centralized on Turkish production” stated Markus Azadian, head of the event department of Business Armenia.

MosShoes is one of the largest industry expos in Eastern Europe that is held 4 times a year. The MosShoes Autumn 2018 is expected to have over 12,000 professionals, distributors and large-scale buyers visiting the event. As a result of participation in the previous expo, the Armenian companies have signed contracts worth over 277 million AMD.