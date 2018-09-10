Can Georgia mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

17:44, 10 Sep 2018
Can Georgia serve as mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict settlement process? Experts say “no,” because Georgia lacks the power and weight.

The comments come in the wake of a statement by Tengis Pkhaladze, an adviser to the Georgian President, who said in an interview with one of Azerbaijani media outlets that the country could mediate between the parties.

Experts agree, however, that Georgia can provide a platform for Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.

Political scientist Gela Vashadze says a mediator is a guarantor of implementation of agreements, and adds that Georgia lacks the power to do so. However, he believes Georgia can provide a platform for unmediated direct talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Expert Gia Khukhishvili considers that Georgia can use its good relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach establishment of peace, but adds that the statement is “too ambitions for the time being.”

According to him, today Georgia has neither reasons, nor bases to undertake such responsibility.

Analyst at the Georgian Public TV Ramaz Koyava notes that although Georgia boasts good relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, it cannot do much towards resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

According to Koyava, Tbilisi cannot offer any platform and assume a leading role, because “the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are already doing that.”

Among other factors Georgian experts point to the fact that the Georgian President’s tenure in office is coming to an end this October.

