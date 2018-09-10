Ex-President’s nephew released on bail

16:46, 10 Sep 2018
Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew has been released from jail on 50 million AMD bail.

Hayk Sargsyan was remanded into custody on July 11. He is charged with attempted murder in April 2007.

