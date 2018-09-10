Huge gold-encrusted rocks unearthed in Australia

Photo: RNC MINERALS

Miners in Western Australia say they have discovered two huge gold-encrusted rocks that are each estimated to be worth millions of dollars, the BBC reports.

The largest specimen, weighing 95kg, was found to contain more than 2,400 ounces of gold, Canadian miner RNC Minerals said.

The company said it had extracted gold worth about C$15m ($11m) from a mine near Kalgoorlie last week.

One mining engineer described the finds as “exceedingly rare”.

“People do still record finding nuggets in the goldfields, but typically they are less than several ounces,” said Prof Sam Spearing, director of the Western Australia School of Mines at Curtin University.

The mining company valued the largest rock at about C$4m. It said the second-largest – a 63kg specimen with an estimated 1,600 ounces of gold – was worth C$2.6m.