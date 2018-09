Moscow’s incumbent Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has been re-elected to office after Sunday’s vote, Russia Today reports.

According to official data released on Monday morning, with about 99 percent of ballots counted, Sobyanin garnered just over 70 percent of the vote, meaning he has secured his new five-year term after the first round.

He is followed by Vadim Kumin from the Communist Party with 11.44% votes. Ilya Sviridov (A Just Russia) won 7.06% of votes, Mikhail Degtyaryov (LDPR) and Mikhail Balakin (The Citizens’ Union) won 6.76% and 1.87% respectively.