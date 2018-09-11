Armenian security chief, head of Special Investigative Service wiretapped

16:40, 11 Sep 2018
Off

A conversation attributed to the Chief of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan and Chief of the Special Investigative Sasun Khachatryan has been shared on YouTube.

In the recording the two talk about former officials, the March 1 case, detention of former President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan.

Artur Vanetsyan and Sasun Khachatryan confirmed at a press conference later today that the recording was genuine. A criminal case has been initiated, investigation is under way.

The officials said the publication of the conversation was aimed at preventing further fight against corruption and investigation into the March 1 case.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artsakh FM meets Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office

20:22, 11 Sep 2018

French city of Alfortville hosts "Days of Artsakh"

19:00, 11 Sep 2018

Head of the Special Investigative Service reveals details of March 1 case

18:49, 11 Sep 2018

9/11 victims remembered 17 years later

17:19, 11 Sep 2018

Park named after Yerevan opens in Chicago

15:42, 11 Sep 2018

Scores of migrants drown off Libyan coast

14:54, 11 Sep 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

13:30, 11 Sep 2018

OIF Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

12:29, 11 Sep 2018

12th International Music Festival kicks off in Yerevan

11:22, 11 Sep 2018

Opioid tablets found in a car at Armenia-Iran border

10:35, 11 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh FM meets Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office

French city of Alfortville hosts "Days of Artsakh"

Head of the Special Investigative Service reveals details of March 1 case

9/11 victims remembered 17 years later

Park named after Yerevan opens in Chicago

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia