Armenian security chief, head of Special Investigative Service wiretapped

A conversation attributed to the Chief of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan and Chief of the Special Investigative Sasun Khachatryan has been shared on YouTube.

In the recording the two talk about former officials, the March 1 case, detention of former President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan.

Artur Vanetsyan and Sasun Khachatryan confirmed at a press conference later today that the recording was genuine. A criminal case has been initiated, investigation is under way.

The officials said the publication of the conversation was aimed at preventing further fight against corruption and investigation into the March 1 case.