Artsakh FM meets Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office

On September 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The sides discussed the current situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan and noted the importance of ensuring stability in the conflict zone. In this context, Masis Mayilian stressed the inadmissibility of destructive steps, which could lead to escalation of tension on the Line of Contact.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring missions conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in Office.