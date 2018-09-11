French city of Alfortville hosts “Days of Artsakh”

19:00, 11 Sep 2018
Off

On September 8, events within the frameworks of the ‘Days of Artsakh in France’ Festival started in the French city of Alfortville and will last until September 17. 

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Mrs. Hasmik Tolmajian, Mayor of Alfortville Michel Gerchinovitz, member of ‘France-Artsakh   Friendship Circle’ MP Luc Carvounas, members of Alfortville city Council, representatives of NGOs, journalists participated in the opening ceremony. 

During the ceremony, the Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France awarded Garo Khachikian, head of ARF committee of Alfortville with a Gratitude Medal of the Republic of Artsakh for the contribution to strengthening the friendship relations between Artsakh and France. 

Exhibitions of photos and graphic works dedicated to Artsakh, screening of documentary films as well as lectures about the current situation in Artsakh are scheduled. 

On November 20, 2017 a Friendship Declaration was signed between Berdzor town of the Republic of Artsakh and French city of Alfortville.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artsakh FM meets Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office

20:22, 11 Sep 2018

Head of the Special Investigative Service reveals details of March 1 case

18:49, 11 Sep 2018

9/11 victims remembered 17 years later

17:19, 11 Sep 2018

Armenian security chief, head of Special Investigative Service wiretapped

16:40, 11 Sep 2018

Park named after Yerevan opens in Chicago

15:42, 11 Sep 2018

Scores of migrants drown off Libyan coast

14:54, 11 Sep 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

13:30, 11 Sep 2018

OIF Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

12:29, 11 Sep 2018

12th International Music Festival kicks off in Yerevan

11:22, 11 Sep 2018

Opioid tablets found in a car at Armenia-Iran border

10:35, 11 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh FM meets Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office

Head of the Special Investigative Service reveals details of March 1 case

9/11 victims remembered 17 years later

Armenian security chief, head of Special Investigative Service wiretapped

Park named after Yerevan opens in Chicago

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia