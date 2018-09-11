Head of the Special Investigative Service reveals details of March 1 case

Head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan has revealed some details of the investigation into the case of March 1 unrest, which saw 10 killed in a political turmoil that followed the 2008 presidential elections.

Khachatryan said he had no intention to reveal the facts, but has to do so.

“The investigation has revealed that the army not only participated in March 1 event, but also shot at people,” Khachatryan told a press conference.

According to him, under the criminal case it has been proven that after February 23, 2008, solders were paid money to participate in those actions. He presented documents as a proof.

“I’m holding a register confiscated by a Special Investigative Service investigator, where all servicemen and their commanders are listed. The sums were withdrawn from the accounts of oligarchs and officials. The names will be revealed later. I don’t know how they will explain the fact that servicemen have been turned into mercenaries and sent to fight against people,” he said.

The revelation followed the release of a wiretapped conversation between Sasun Khachatryan and Chief of the National Security Service where the two discuss the detentions under March 1 case.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier commented on the posting of the conversation, describing it as a “blackmail attempt.”

“We’ll not give in to blackmail, there will be no compromises,” Pashinyan said, adding that the March 1 case should be disclosed, murderers should stand trial, and all that has been robbed should be returned.”