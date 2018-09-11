OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

13:30, 11 Sep 2018
Off

On September 12, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the east from the settlement of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

