Park named after Yerevan opens in Chicago

15:42, 11 Sep 2018
A park named after Yerevan has been officially opened in Chicago at the initiative of the Honorary Council of Armenia and the official representative of Business Armenia to Chicago Mr. Paruir Sarkisian.  The local Armenian community and the Chicago City Hall has supported the initiative.

The Honorary council and the honorary representative of Business Armenia Mr. Oskar Tatossian has noted that the parties are currently working on launching cooperation in the spheres of tourism and high-tech.

“Chicago has always been at the center of the attention of the tourists. The newly opened park may serve as a yet another reason to visit Armenia and even start new business relations” stated the International cooperation manager of Business Armenia, Ms. Alina Yeghiazaryan.

“The Armenian park will also support the development of the Yerevan-Chicago fellowship” mentioned the official representative of Business Armenia in Chicago Mr. Paruir Sarkisian.

