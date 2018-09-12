11th Forum of Francophone Organizations opens in Yerevan

Today, the 11th Forum of Francophone Organizations opened in Yerevan today attended by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Michaëlle Jean on the opening of the forum and noted that her presence in Yerevan is both emblematic and important, since Armenia is going to host the 17th Summit of La Francophonie in a month. Welcoming the representatives of those non-governmental organizations attending the forum, Nikol Pashinyan said the recent events in Armenia characterized the real power of the civil rights movement.

“The participation of youth, women and men in these events showed how important civil society is and how important democratic values are in our country that we share with all our Francophone friends.

I can state proudly that our country is assuming an important task and position by hosting the Francophone Summit. I want to assure you that our government and the whole country have mobilized all forces to host the Summit participants with the best traditions of Armenian hospitality.

I hope the Summit will promote the development of Francophonie all over the world, and Armenia will become one of the centers of Francophonie’s diplomatic activity: the participation of delegations and observers from 84 member countries and organizations will give a new force to the Summit. The participants will be able to discover Armenia and its cultural values that make up part of the Francophone space. I am convinced that we are in for an unforgettable summit which will be a great success,” the Prime Minister said, wishing the forum fruitful proceedings.

Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean noted that the people of Armenia is preparing for the 17th Francophone Summit with their usual hospitality.

“It is a great honor for us to hold the Summit in a country where a velvet revolution, a peaceful change of power has taken place,” Michaëlle Jean said, adding that she had the opportunity to meet young people who took on civic responsibility to advance the achievements of the velvet revolution.

About 200 NGO representatives from Francophone countries and almost all continents are participating in the Forum of Francophone Organizations.