Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan not set to meet in near future

15:27, 12 Sep 2018
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are not set to meet in the near future, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

As for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Balayan said there has been a proposal, but the date and place will be announced in accordance with the agreed procedure with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and the Azerbaijani side.

“Every day Azerbaijan declares that the meeting will take place, let’s say, in New York. But it may not be held in New York. We have a set time-frame for announcing that, but we still have to wait for the time to come,” the Spokesman stated.

Tigran Balayan stressed that the agreements reached in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva should be implemented and added that it’s not a “whim or desire” of the Armenian side. Instead, he said, it’s something not only the co-chairing countries, but also important international organizations such as the OSCE, the EU and the UN make an emphasis on.

Commenting on shots fired from the Azerbaijani side in the direction of the Armenian village of Baghanis, Balayan said the Armenian side has notified the Foreign Ministries of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office of the incident.

He said it is a direct consequence of Azerbaijan’s refusal to implement the agreements reached in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva, namely those on the expansion of the team of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and implementation of investigative mechanisms at the line of contact and the Armenian border.

“Such incidents cannot be ruled out as long as the international community tolerates this behavior of Azerbaijan,” Balayan said.

