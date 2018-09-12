Armenia’s Prime Minister to attend UN General Assembly session in New York

14:40, 12 Sep 2018
Off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told a press briefing today.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the Assembly and participate in high-level discussions. He will also have a number of bilateral meetings.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakyan will also attend the session. Within that framework he is expected to meet his counterparts from a number of countries and heads of international organizations.

