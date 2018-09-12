Armenia’s Prime Minister to attend UN General Assembly session in New York

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told a press briefing today.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the Assembly and participate in high-level discussions. He will also have a number of bilateral meetings.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakyan will also attend the session. Within that framework he is expected to meet his counterparts from a number of countries and heads of international organizations.