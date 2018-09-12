OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule

13:48, 12 Sep 2018
On September 12, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities  of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Republic, the OSCE mission  conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the east from the settlement of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej  Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

