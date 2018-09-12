PM Pashinyan consistent in his statements on Karabakh – MFA

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been very consistent in his statements on Nagrono Karabakh, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said in comments to Public Radio of Armenia.

The comments come in the wake of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s claims that “from day one Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been making contradictory statements on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.”

At a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Gremminger, Aliyev accused Pashinyan of “trying his best to disrupt the Karabakh settlement process with contradictory statements.”

According to Tigran Balayan, the Azerbaijani President’s claims are at least “surprising.”

“I read Aliyev’s statement. I wonder where he has seen contradiction. Mr. Pashinyan has always been very consistent in his statements on the Karabakh issue. Even before being elected he voiced the stance he sticks to today,” Balayan said.