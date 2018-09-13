Anti-Armenian wording removed from draft PACE resolution

12:40, 13 Sep 2018
Off

Anti-Armenian wording has been removed from a draft PACE Resolution, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Hovhannisyan, who also heads the Armenian delegation to PACE, says that yesterday’s Azerbaijani hysteria was caused by the removal of the formulation “Nagorno Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan” that would so desirable to Azerbaijan.

“Aliyev should understand that neither  praising Nikol Pashinyan, nor by criticizing him will earn him Artsakh. Neither can he ever manage to weaken our defense by relying on domestic political contradictions in Armenia,” Arpine Hovhannisyan said.

“There can be no contradiction inside Armenia and no concession for Aliyev, when it comes to our existence and identity,”she added.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of distorting the negotiation process with contradicting statements.

He also urged OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger to keep an eye on “the emergence of a new dictatorship regime in Armenia.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Leipzig University delegation visits Artsakh

18:46, 13 Sep 2018

Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

18:26, 13 Sep 2018

Issue of visa wavier for Armenian pilgrims raised with Israeli Minister

17:44, 13 Sep 2018

Tel Aviv to host 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

16:19, 13 Sep 2018

Armenia, UN Human Rights Office eye closer cooperation

15:43, 13 Sep 2018

Skripal poisoning suspects say they were tourists

14:26, 13 Sep 2018

OSCE PA strongly committed to Armenia’s continued development - George Tsereteli

13:29, 13 Sep 2018

Armenian FM delivers opening remarks at UN high-level discussion

11:54, 13 Sep 2018

'Oldest known drawing' found on tiny rock in South Africa

10:06, 13 Sep 2018

Putin to pay official visit to Armenia, date not set

09:47, 13 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Leipzig University delegation visits Artsakh

Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

Issue of visa wavier for Armenian pilgrims raised with Israeli Minister

Tel Aviv to host 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Armenia, UN Human Rights Office eye closer cooperation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia