Anti-Armenian wording removed from draft PACE resolution

Anti-Armenian wording has been removed from a draft PACE Resolution, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Hovhannisyan, who also heads the Armenian delegation to PACE, says that yesterday’s Azerbaijani hysteria was caused by the removal of the formulation “Nagorno Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan” that would so desirable to Azerbaijan.

“Aliyev should understand that neither praising Nikol Pashinyan, nor by criticizing him will earn him Artsakh. Neither can he ever manage to weaken our defense by relying on domestic political contradictions in Armenia,” Arpine Hovhannisyan said.

“There can be no contradiction inside Armenia and no concession for Aliyev, when it comes to our existence and identity,”she added.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of distorting the negotiation process with contradicting statements.

He also urged OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger to keep an eye on “the emergence of a new dictatorship regime in Armenia.”