Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

18:26, 13 Sep 2018


Armenian music professors and youth will engage in a cultural dialogue with experts and musicologists from different European countries during an International Forum entitled “Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths”, which will be hosted at the premises of Komitas Museum-Institute on September 14-15, 2018. The International forum will provide a single platform for sharing of European experience and various approaches of musical education during lectures and workshops by invited guest speakers from European Union Member States.

The International Forum is co-organised by the Delgation of the European Union to Armenia and the Komitas Museum-Institute and supported by Goethe Center in Yerevan, Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, Embassy of the French Republic in Armenia and the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Armenia within the frameworks of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 as well as ahead of the 150th anniversary of Komitas Vardapet.

“Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths” International Forum will be launched on 14 September at 11:00am at the  Komitas Museum-Institute in the presence of the H.E. Mr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Ambassador , Head of The delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ms. Lilit Makunts,  Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education and Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and Director of Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan.

