Armenia, UN Human Rights Office eye closer cooperation

15:43, 13 Sep 2018
Off

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The parties hailed the close cooperation between Armenia and the UN Human Rights Office, highlighting the bilateral commitment to further expand it.

The Foreign Minister briefed the High Commissioner on the ongoing reforms aimed at reinforcement of democracy and human right, equality before law, unbiased and effective justice and fight against corruption.

Michelle Bachelet noted that the domestic events in Armenia were in the focus of her Office and hailed their peaceful nature. The High Commissioner expressed her willingness to support Armenia on its path of democratic reforms.

The interlocutors discussed the efforts of the international community aimed at prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity. Michelle Bachelet appreciated Armenia’s contribution.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed the High Commissioner on the preparations for the 3rd Global Forum against the Crime of Genocide to be held in Yerevan on December 9. He said Armenia will be taking consistent efforts to turn the forum into another platform for genocide prevention.

Speaking about the Larabakh issue, Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to solve the issue exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

He noted that Artsakh has joined the basic human documents of the UN, has ratified and is implementing them.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that human rights are universal and cooperation on their protection should also be universal without any exceptions.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Leipzig University delegation visits Artsakh

18:46, 13 Sep 2018

Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

18:26, 13 Sep 2018

Issue of visa wavier for Armenian pilgrims raised with Israeli Minister

17:44, 13 Sep 2018

Tel Aviv to host 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

16:19, 13 Sep 2018

Skripal poisoning suspects say they were tourists

14:26, 13 Sep 2018

OSCE PA strongly committed to Armenia’s continued development - George Tsereteli

13:29, 13 Sep 2018

Anti-Armenian wording removed from draft PACE resolution

12:40, 13 Sep 2018

Armenian FM delivers opening remarks at UN high-level discussion

11:54, 13 Sep 2018

'Oldest known drawing' found on tiny rock in South Africa

10:06, 13 Sep 2018

Putin to pay official visit to Armenia, date not set

09:47, 13 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Leipzig University delegation visits Artsakh

Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

Issue of visa wavier for Armenian pilgrims raised with Israeli Minister

Tel Aviv to host 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Skripal poisoning suspects say they were tourists

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia