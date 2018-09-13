Armenia, UN Human Rights Office eye closer cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The parties hailed the close cooperation between Armenia and the UN Human Rights Office, highlighting the bilateral commitment to further expand it.

The Foreign Minister briefed the High Commissioner on the ongoing reforms aimed at reinforcement of democracy and human right, equality before law, unbiased and effective justice and fight against corruption.

Michelle Bachelet noted that the domestic events in Armenia were in the focus of her Office and hailed their peaceful nature. The High Commissioner expressed her willingness to support Armenia on its path of democratic reforms.

The interlocutors discussed the efforts of the international community aimed at prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity. Michelle Bachelet appreciated Armenia’s contribution.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed the High Commissioner on the preparations for the 3rd Global Forum against the Crime of Genocide to be held in Yerevan on December 9. He said Armenia will be taking consistent efforts to turn the forum into another platform for genocide prevention.

Speaking about the Larabakh issue, Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to solve the issue exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

He noted that Artsakh has joined the basic human documents of the UN, has ratified and is implementing them.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that human rights are universal and cooperation on their protection should also be universal without any exceptions.